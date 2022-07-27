Michael Gligic at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Gligic shot -8 and finished 41st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Gligic's Statistics

Gligic has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Gligic has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Gligic has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Gligic last played this course in 2021, placing 41st in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 16 -7 $103,313 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 31 -7 $21,169 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 10 -14 $179,275 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 40 -6 $36,105

Regional restrictions apply.