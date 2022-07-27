Michael Gligic at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Gligic shot -8 and finished 41st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Gligic's Statistics
- Gligic has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Gligic has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Gligic has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- Gligic last played this course in 2021, placing 41st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-7
$21,169
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
10
-14
$179,275
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
40
-6
$36,105
