Michael Gligic at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Gligic shot -8 and finished 41st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Gligic's Statistics

  • Gligic has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Gligic has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
  • Gligic has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
  • Gligic last played this course in 2021, placing 41st in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

16

-7

$103,313

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

31

-7

$21,169

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

21

-14

$37,308

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

10

-14

$179,275

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

40

-6

$36,105

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
entertainment

