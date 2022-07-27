How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Michael Thompson finished the weekend at -5, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 looking for better results.
How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Thompson's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Thompson has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Thompson failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
26
-5
$55,875
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
9
-10
$104,525
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
59
-6
$16,117
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
