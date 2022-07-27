How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Michael Thompson of St. Simons Island Georgia lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Michael Thompson finished the weekend at -5, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 looking for better results.

How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Thompson's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Thompson has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Thompson failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 26 -5 $55,875 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 9 -10 $104,525 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 59 -6 $16,117 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660

Regional restrictions apply.