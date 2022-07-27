How to Watch Michael Thorbjornsen at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Thorbjornsen enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC River Highlands following a fourth-place finish in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut his last time in competition.
How to Watch Michael Thorbjornsen at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Thorbjornsen's Statistics
- Thorbjornsen has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Thorbjornsen has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Thorbjornsen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
4
-15
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)