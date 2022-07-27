Skip to main content

How to Watch Michael Thorbjornsen at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Michael Thorbjornsen tosses his ball in his bands after his putt on the 14th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thorbjornsen enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC River Highlands following a fourth-place finish in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut his last time in competition.

How to Watch Michael Thorbjornsen at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Thorbjornsen's Statistics

  • Thorbjornsen has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Thorbjornsen has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Thorbjornsen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

4

-15

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+6

$0

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
