Morgan Hoffmann enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a 51st-place finish in Silvis, Illinois at the John Deere Classic.
How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Hoffmann's Statistics
- Hoffmann has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Hoffmann has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
68
+2
$17,513
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+13
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
