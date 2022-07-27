Skip to main content

How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 24, 2018; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; Morgan Hoffmann putts on the 4th during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 24, 2018; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; Morgan Hoffmann putts on the 4th during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Hoffmann enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a 51st-place finish in Silvis, Illinois at the John Deere Classic.

How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hoffmann's Statistics

  • Hoffmann has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Hoffmann has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
  • He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

51

-7

$16,880

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

68

+2

$17,513

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+13

$0

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+1

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

1658544454533
entertainment

How to Watch MechaShark Love Down Under Special: Stream Shark Week

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Beau Hossler acknowledges the crowd after a putt during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Beau Hossler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Michael Gligic at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Scott Stallings prepares to putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Scott Stallings at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Jason Day putts on the ninth green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
imago1012262737h (2)
Soccer

How to Watch Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC: Stream CPL Live Online, TV

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
Soccer

Necaxa vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Tyler Duncan putts for eagle on the fifteenth hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Tyler Duncan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Joohyung Kim lines up a putt during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joohyung Kim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago