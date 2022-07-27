How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 14, 2021; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Nate Lashley reacts after a missed putt on the 18th green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Lashley enters play in Detroit, Michigan looking for better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in his last outing, the 3M Open

How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Lashley's Statistics

Lashley has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Lashley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Lashley failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0

