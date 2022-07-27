Skip to main content

How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 14, 2021; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Nate Lashley reacts after a missed putt on the 18th green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 14, 2021; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Nate Lashley reacts after a missed putt on the 18th green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Lashley enters play in Detroit, Michigan looking for better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in his last outing, the 3M Open

How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lashley's Statistics

  • Lashley has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Lashley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Lashley failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+5

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-2

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

25

-8

$61,835

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+5

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+4

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17863086
Soccer

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán FC: Stream Liga MX Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
1658544814417
entertainment

How to Watch Mission Shark Dome: Stream Shark Week Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
p15720932_b_h8_ac
entertainment

How to Watch Wellington Paranormal Season 4 Premiere

By Iolanda Neto38 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Cameron Young putts on the 18th green during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Cameron Young at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 10, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Mackenzie Hughes pretends to bite his putter after missing a birdie putt on the second hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mackenzie Hughes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
1658544454533
entertainment

How to Watch MechaShark Love Down Under Special: Stream Shark Week

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Beau Hossler acknowledges the crowd after a putt during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Beau Hossler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Scott Stallings prepares to putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Scott Stallings at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Michael Gligic at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago