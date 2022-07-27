How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nate Lashley enters play in Detroit, Michigan looking for better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in his last outing, the 3M Open
How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Lashley's Statistics
- Lashley has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Lashley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Lashley failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
