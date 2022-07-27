How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Nick Hardy carded a 58th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic looking for better results.
How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Hardy's Statistics
- Hardy will look to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Hardy has finished below par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
58
+1
$16,800
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
13
-9
$72,458
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
