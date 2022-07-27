How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Nick Taylor putts on the 14th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Taylor seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He took 52nd at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2021.

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Taylor's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Taylor last played this course in 2021, placing 52nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 55 +5 $22,917 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047

