How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Taylor seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He took 52nd at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2021.
How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Taylor's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Taylor last played this course in 2021, placing 52nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
55
+5
$22,917
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
