How to Watch Nick Watney at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Watney looks to perform better in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Watney's Statistics
- Watney has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Watney has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+8
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)