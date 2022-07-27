Skip to main content

How to Watch Nick Watney at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Nick Watney putts on the eighth green during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Watney looks to perform better in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Nick Watney at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Watney's Statistics

  • Watney has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last six rounds, Watney has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
  • He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+8

$0

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

MC

+2

$0

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+4

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+1

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+7

$0

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
