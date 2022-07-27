How to Watch Nick Watney at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nick Watney looks to perform better in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Nick Watney at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Watney's Statistics

Watney has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Watney has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +8 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +2 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0

