How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Cantlay will compete in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after an eighth-place finish in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom at The Open Championship.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Cantlay's Statistics
- Cantlay has finished in the top 20 in each of his last five events.
- Cantlay will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.
- Cantlay has carded six straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in 11 straight.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Cantlay has finished below par nine times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Cantlay has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
8
-12
$325,667
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
4
-4
$356,348
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3
-7
$708,000
