How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Rodgers looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31.
How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rodgers' Statistics
- Rodgers has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
- The last time Rodgers golfed this course (2021), he finished 41st.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)