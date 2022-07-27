How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Patrick Rodgers looks at his ball after a putt during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Rodgers looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31.

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club

Rodgers' Statistics

Rodgers has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

The last time Rodgers golfed this course (2021), he finished 41st.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0

