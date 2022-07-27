How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patton Kizzire enters the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a 38th-place finish in the 3M Open in his last competition.
How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Kizzire's Statistics
- Kizzire has finished below par eight times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kizzire has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Kizzire placed 25th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+8
$0
