How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 23, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Paul Barjon watches his putt on the fourth green during the final round of the American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Barjon will appear July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. In his last tournament he placed 31st in the 3M Open, shooting -4 at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Barjon's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Barjon has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Barjon has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 31 -4 $42,911 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 54 -9 $8,584 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 53 -3 $20,003

