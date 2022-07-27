How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Paul Barjon will appear July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. In his last tournament he placed 31st in the 3M Open, shooting -4 at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Barjon's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Barjon has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Barjon has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
31
-4
$42,911
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
