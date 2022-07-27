How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Peter Malnati enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities after an 11th-place finish in the 3M Open in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Malnati's Statistics
- Malnati will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Malnati has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Malnati has finished below par 10 times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Malnati has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- Malnati struggled, missing the cut the last time he played Detroit Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
11
-8
$160,875
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
