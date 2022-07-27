How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 22, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Peter Malnati drives on the 2nd hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Malnati enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities after an 11th-place finish in the 3M Open in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club

Malnati's Statistics

Malnati will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Malnati has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Malnati has finished below par 10 times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Malnati has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Malnati struggled, missing the cut the last time he played Detroit Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 11 -8 $160,875 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 64 E $18,011 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 $0

