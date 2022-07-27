How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Richy Werenski putt on the 2nd green during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Richy Werenski looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31.

How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Werenski's Statistics

Werenski has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Werenski has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Werenski last played this course in 2021, placing 25th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +4 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 44 -5 $12,025 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +11 $0

