How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Richy Werenski looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31.
How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Werenski's Statistics
- Werenski has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Werenski has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Werenski last played this course in 2021, placing 25th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
44
-5
$12,025
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+11
$0
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
