How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 23, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Rickie Fowler drives on the 11th hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 38th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent tournament he played.

How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Fowler's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Fowler has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Fowler has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
  • In 2021, Fowler's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 32nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

38

-3

$31,125

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

47

+4

$27,711

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+3

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

64

+8

$25,800

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

57

+5

$18,984

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
