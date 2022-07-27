How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 23, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Rickie Fowler drives on the 11th hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 38th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent tournament he played.

How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Fowler's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Fowler has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Fowler has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In 2021, Fowler's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 32nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 38 -3 $31,125 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 47 +4 $27,711 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 64 +8 $25,800 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984

Regional restrictions apply.