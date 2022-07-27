How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rickie Fowler hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 38th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent tournament he played.
How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Fowler's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Fowler has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Fowler has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- In 2021, Fowler's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 32nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
47
+4
$27,711
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
64
+8
$25,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)