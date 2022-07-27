How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Garrigus enters play in Detroit, Michigan seeking better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in his last competition, the 3M Open
How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Garrigus' Statistics
- Over his last four rounds, Garrigus has finished below par three times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Garrigus has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last four rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+11
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+12
$0
