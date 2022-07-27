How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Robert Garrigus watches as Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez prepares to putt on the 12th green during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Garrigus enters play in Detroit, Michigan seeking better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in his last competition, the 3M Open

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Garrigus' Statistics

Over his last four rounds, Garrigus has finished below par three times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Garrigus has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last four rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +11 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +2 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +12 $0

