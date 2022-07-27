How to Watch Robert Streb at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Robert Streb ended the weekend at -8, good for an 11th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 looking for an improved score.
How to Watch Robert Streb at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Streb's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Streb has finished below par four times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Streb has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Streb placed 38th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
11
-8
$160,875
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
