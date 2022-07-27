How to Watch Robert Streb at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 23, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Robert Streb drives on the 2nd hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Robert Streb ended the weekend at -8, good for an 11th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 looking for an improved score.

How to Watch Robert Streb at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Streb's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Streb has finished below par four times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Streb has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Streb placed 38th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 11 -8 $160,875 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 35 -7 $43,243

