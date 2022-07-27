How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Roger Sloan lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Roger Sloan ended the weekend at -3, good for a 38th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 trying for an improved score.

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Sloan's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Sloan has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Sloan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Sloan placed 21st on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 38 -3 $31,125 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +10 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.