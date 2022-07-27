How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Roger Sloan ended the weekend at -3, good for a 38th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 trying for an improved score.
How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Sloan's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Sloan has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Sloan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Sloan placed 21st on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+10
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
