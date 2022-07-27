How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Rory Sabbatini carded a 63rd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Sabbatini's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Sabbatini has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Sabbatini has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Sabbatini failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
63
-2
$15,407
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
