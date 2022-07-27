How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Rory Sabbatini hits his drive on the 10th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Rory Sabbatini carded a 63rd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Sabbatini's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Sabbatini has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Sabbatini has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Sabbatini failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 63 -2 $15,407 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445

