How to Watch Russell Henley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Henley will appear July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. In his most recent tournament he took 62nd in The Open Championship, shooting -3 at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Russell Henley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Henley's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Henley has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Henley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
62
-3
$33,625
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)