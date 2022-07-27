How to Watch Russell Henley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 16, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Russell Henley misses his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Henley will appear July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. In his most recent tournament he took 62nd in The Open Championship, shooting -3 at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Russell Henley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Henley's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Henley has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Henley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 62 -3 $33,625 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 41 +5 $33,750 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0

