How to Watch Russell Knox at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Knox hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at The Renaissance Club following a 42nd-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Russell Knox at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Knox's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- In 2021, Knox's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 41st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
42
+3
$36,619
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+13
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
