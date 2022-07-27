How to Watch Russell Knox at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Russell Knox of Scotland putts on the green at the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Knox hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at The Renaissance Club following a 42nd-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Russell Knox at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Knox's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In 2021, Knox's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 41st in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 42 +3 $36,619 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +13 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0

