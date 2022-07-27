How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Armour looks to show better in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Armour's Statistics
- Armour has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Armour has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Armour missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
