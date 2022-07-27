How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Ryan Armour of Silver Lake Ohio attempts a long putt on the 14th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Armour looks to show better in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Armour's Statistics

Armour has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Armour has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Armour missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835

