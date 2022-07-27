How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Ryan Brehm putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 67th in this tournament a year ago, Ryan Brehm has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan July 28-31.

How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Brehm's Statistics

Brehm has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Brehm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Brehm last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and finished 67th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 31 -4 $42,911 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 81 E $6,697 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +12 $0

