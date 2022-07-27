How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 67th in this tournament a year ago, Ryan Brehm has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan July 28-31.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Brehm's Statistics
- Brehm has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Brehm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Brehm last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and finished 67th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
31
-4
$42,911
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
81
E
$6,697
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+12
$0
How To Watch
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
