How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Ryan Moore prepares to putt on the fourth green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

At the 3M Open, Ryan Moore struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Moore's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Moore has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Moore has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2019, Moore failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +4 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +9 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 54 -9 $8,584 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730

