How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the 3M Open, Ryan Moore struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Moore's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Moore has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Moore has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2019, Moore failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
