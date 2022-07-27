How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Palmer hits the links in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a 31st-place finish in the 3M Open in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Palmer's Statistics
- Palmer has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Palmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
31
-4
$42,911
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+16
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
How To Watch
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
