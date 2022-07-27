How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the 3M Open, Sahith Theegala struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's aiming for better results in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Theegala's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Theegala has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Theegala struggled, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
34
-7
$68,906
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
2
-17
$738,700
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)