How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Sahith Theegala reacts after missing a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

At the 3M Open, Sahith Theegala struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's aiming for better results in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Theegala's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Theegala has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
  • Theegala struggled, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+4

$0

July 14-17

The Open Championship

34

-7

$68,906

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

16

-12

$97,803

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

2

-17

$738,700

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

53

+1

$20,387

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
