How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sam Ryder seeks a better result in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic having failed to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club in 2021.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Ryder's Statistics
- Ryder has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Ryder has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Ryder missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
60
-5
$15,904
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
