How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Satoshi Kodaira will compete in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a 64th-place finish in Blaine, Minnesota at the 3M Open.
How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Kodaira's Statistics
- Kodaira has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Kodaira has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kodaira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Kodaira failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
64
+2
$15,975
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)