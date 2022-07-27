How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Piercy hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a fourth-place finish in the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota his last time in competition.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Piercy's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Piercy has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Piercy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Piercy missed the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
4
-13
$315,625
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
65
+3
$7,881
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
How To Watch
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
