How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 24, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Scott Piercy putts on the fourth hole during the final round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Piercy hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a fourth-place finish in the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota his last time in competition.

How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Piercy's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Piercy has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Piercy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Piercy missed the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 4 -13 $315,625 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 65 +3 $7,881 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +3 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830

Regional restrictions apply.