How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Scott Stallings concluded the weekend at -17, good for a fourth-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 seeking better results.
How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Stallings' Statistics
- Stallings has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Stallings has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Stallings has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- The last time Stallings competed at this course (2021), he placed 25th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
4
-17
$319,500
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
4
-7
$353,500
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
