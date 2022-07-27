How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 3, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Scott Stallings prepares to putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Scott Stallings concluded the weekend at -17, good for a fourth-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 seeking better results.

How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Stallings' Statistics

Stallings has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Stallings has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Stallings has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

The last time Stallings competed at this course (2021), he placed 25th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 4 -17 $319,500 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 4 -7 $353,500

Regional restrictions apply.