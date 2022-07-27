How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sean O'Hair seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He placed 32nd at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2021.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
O'Hair's Statistics
- O'Hair has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- O'Hair has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- O'Hair last played this course in 2021, finishing 32nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
8
-17
$100,825
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
