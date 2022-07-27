How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 10, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Sean O'Hair putts on the 10th green during the first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Sean O'Hair seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He placed 32nd at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2021.

How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

O'Hair's Statistics

O'Hair has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

O'Hair has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

O'Hair last played this course in 2021, finishing 32nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 8 -17 $100,825 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531

