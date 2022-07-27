Skip to main content

How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 10, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Sean O'Hair putts on the 10th green during the first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Sean O'Hair seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He placed 32nd at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2021.

How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

O'Hair's Statistics

  • O'Hair has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • O'Hair has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
  • O'Hair last played this course in 2021, finishing 32nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+2

$0

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

MC

+1

$0

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

8

-17

$100,825

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-1

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

64

+5

$18,531

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

