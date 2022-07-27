How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 17, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Sepp Straka putts on the first hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Sepp Straka enters play in Detroit, Michigan ranked No. 67 in the world, and is trying for better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in his last outing, The Open Championship

How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Straka's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Straka has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Straka has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Straka struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +9 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +9 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 45 +3 $37,800

