How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sepp Straka enters play in Detroit, Michigan ranked No. 67 in the world, and is trying for better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in his last outing, The Open Championship
How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Straka's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Straka has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Straka has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Straka struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
