How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

July 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Seth Reeves hits out of the sand on the 1st hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 55th in this tournament a year ago, Seth Reeves has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan July 28-31.

How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Reeves' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Reeves has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

The last time Reeves golfed this course (2019), he placed 55th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +3 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 66 -1 $15,123 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +10 $0

Regional restrictions apply.