How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 55th in this tournament a year ago, Seth Reeves has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan July 28-31.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Reeves' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Reeves has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Reeves golfed this course (2019), he placed 55th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
66
-1
$15,123
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+10
$0
How To Watch
