How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seung-Yul Noh will compete in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a 38th-place finish in Blaine, Minnesota at the 3M Open.
How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Noh's Statistics
- Noh will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Noh has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Noh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Noh last played this course in 2020, finishing 57th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
55
+1
$8,584
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
