How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Si Woo Kim putts on the first green during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 58th in this tournament a year ago, Si Woo Kim has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan July 28-31.

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Kim's Statistics

Kim has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Kim placed 58th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 15 -10 $165,583 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400

