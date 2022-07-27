How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 58th in this tournament a year ago, Si Woo Kim has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan July 28-31.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Kim's Statistics
- Kim has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Kim placed 58th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
15
-10
$165,583
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
How To Watch
