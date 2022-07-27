How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 7, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Stephan Jaeger prepares to putt at the ninth hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

At the 3M Open, Stephan Jaeger struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Jaeger's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Jaeger has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Jaeger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2019, Jaeger failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +6 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 22 -6 $37,185 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +6 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.