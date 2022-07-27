How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the 3M Open, Stephan Jaeger struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Jaeger's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Jaeger has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Jaeger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2019, Jaeger failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+6
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
22
-6
$37,185
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+6
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
