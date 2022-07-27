How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Stewart Cink lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart Cink finished 70th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019, shooting a -4 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 28-31 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cink's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Cink has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Cink has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Cink last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2019 and placed 70th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 24 -6 $69,375 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 24 E $72,254 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 53 -3 $20,003 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.