How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stewart Cink finished 70th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019, shooting a -4 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 28-31 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Cink's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Cink has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Cink has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Cink last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2019 and placed 70th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
24
-6
$69,375
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
24
E
$72,254
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
