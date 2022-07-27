How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2022; Scottsdale Arizona, USA; Sahith Theegala, Etienne Papineau and Kang Sung-hoon make their way ip the 18th fairway during Round 2 at the WM Phoenix Open. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-The Republic Pga Phoenix Open

Sung-Hoon Kang looks to improve upon his 74th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31.

How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Kang's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Kang has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kang has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

In 2021, Kang's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 74th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +7 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 70 +4 $7,585 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +4 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0

