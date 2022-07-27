How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sung-Hoon Kang looks to improve upon his 74th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31.
How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Kang's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kang has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kang has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- In 2021, Kang's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 74th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+7
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
70
+4
$7,585
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+4
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
