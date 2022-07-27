Skip to main content

How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2022; Scottsdale Arizona, USA; Sahith Theegala, Etienne Papineau and Kang Sung-hoon make their way ip the 18th fairway during Round 2 at the WM Phoenix Open. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-The Republic Pga Phoenix Open

Feb 11, 2022; Scottsdale Arizona, USA; Sahith Theegala, Etienne Papineau and Kang Sung-hoon make their way ip the 18th fairway during Round 2 at the WM Phoenix Open. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-The Republic Pga Phoenix Open

Sung-Hoon Kang looks to improve upon his 74th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31.

How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Kang's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Kang has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Kang has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
  • In 2021, Kang's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 74th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+7

$0

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

70

+4

$7,585

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

-3

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+4

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+7

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; David Skinns putts for birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Skinns at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Brandon Wu lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Wu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Adam Schenk reacts after a putt on the eighth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Adam Schenk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore drives off the 9th tee during the second round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Taylor Moore at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Matt Wallace and Sam Horsfield line up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Wallace at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Taylor Pendrith lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Taylor Pendrith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Austin Cook putts on the 10th green during the second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Austin Cook at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Brandon Hagy reacts to missing a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Bo Hoag of Columbus Ohio putts on the 14th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago