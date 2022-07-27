How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Taylor Moore enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a 65th-place finish in Truckee, California at the Barracuda Championship.
How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Moore's Statistics
- Moore will seek to make the cut for the fifth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Moore has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
65
E
$7,881
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
