How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Taylor Pendrith hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) following an 11th-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Pendrith's Statistics
- In this week's event, Pendrith will seek his fourth straight top-20 finish.
- Pendrith has made the cut in five straight events.
- Pendrith has carded nine straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in seven straight.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Pendrith has finished below par 11 times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Pendrith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
11
-11
$89,725
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)