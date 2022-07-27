How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Taylor Pendrith lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Pendrith hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) following an 11th-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Pendrith's Statistics

In this week's event, Pendrith will seek his fourth straight top-20 finish.

Pendrith has made the cut in five straight events.

Pendrith has carded nine straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in seven straight.

Over his last 12 rounds, Pendrith has finished below par 11 times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Pendrith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 11 -11 $89,725 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 25 +1 $62,800

