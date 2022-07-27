Skip to main content

How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Taylor Pendrith lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Pendrith hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) following an 11th-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
Pendrith's Statistics

  • In this week's event, Pendrith will seek his fourth straight top-20 finish.
  • Pendrith has made the cut in five straight events.
  • Pendrith has carded nine straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in seven straight.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Pendrith has finished below par 11 times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
  • Pendrith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

11

-11

$89,725

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

13

-16

$64,354

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

13

-6

$327,222

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

42

+7

$37,464

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

25

+1

$62,800

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
