How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tommy Gainey hits the course in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Gainey's Statistics
- Gainey has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Gainey has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+11
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)