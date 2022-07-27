Skip to main content

How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Tommy Gainey hits a drive on the 15th tee during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montr ux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Barracuda Golf Sunday 058 Tommy Gainey hits a drive on the 15th tee during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Tommy Gainey hits the course in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan

Gainey's Statistics

  • Gainey has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Gainey has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+5

$0

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

MC

+11

$0

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

E

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

51

-7

$16,880

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+6

$0

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Time
/EST
