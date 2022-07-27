How to Watch Tony Finau at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tony Finau competes in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after shooting -17 to win the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota in his last tournament.
How to Watch Tony Finau at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Finau's Statistics
- Finau will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Finau has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in six straight rounds.
- Finau has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in four of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.
- Finau has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
- In 2020, Finau's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 53rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
1
-17
$1,350,000
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
2
-17
$948,300
