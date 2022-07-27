How to Watch Tony Finau at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 24, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Tony Finau drives on the 18th hole during the final round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Finau competes in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after shooting -17 to win the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota in his last tournament.

How to Watch Tony Finau at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Finau's Statistics

Finau will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Finau has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in six straight rounds.

Finau has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in four of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Finau has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In 2020, Finau's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 53rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 1 -17 $1,350,000 July 14-17 The Open Championship 28 -8 $90,917 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 2 -17 $948,300

