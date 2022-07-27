How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Trey Mullinax makes a birdie putt on the on the 18th green during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom, Trey Mullinax ended the weekend at -9, good for a 21st-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 seeking a better finish.

How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Mullinax's Statistics

Mullinax has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 10 rounds.

Mullinax has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Mullinax didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club in 2019

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 21 -9 $120,286 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 1 -25 $666,000 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 69 +6 $18,009

