How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom, Trey Mullinax ended the weekend at -9, good for a 21st-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 seeking a better finish.
How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mullinax's Statistics
- Mullinax has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 10 rounds.
- Mullinax has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- Mullinax didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club in 2019
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
1
-25
$666,000
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
69
+6
$18,009
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)