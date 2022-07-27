How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Troy Merritt shot -18 and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Merritt's Statistics
- Merritt has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Merritt finished second on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
49
-1
$18,885
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
30
+1
$57,193
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)