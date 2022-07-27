Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Troy Merritt lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Merritt shot -18 and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Merritt's Statistics

Merritt has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Merritt finished second on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 49 -1 $18,885 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 30 +1 $57,193 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994

