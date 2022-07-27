How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyler Duncan enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 45th-place finish in the 3M Open in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Duncan's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Duncan has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last nine rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time Duncan competed at this course (2021), he finished 52nd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
45
-2
$22,950
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+6
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
