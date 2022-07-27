How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 14, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Tyler Duncan putts for eagle on the fifteenth hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Duncan enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 45th-place finish in the 3M Open in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Duncan's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Duncan has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last nine rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time Duncan competed at this course (2021), he finished 52nd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 45 -2 $22,950 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +6 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.