How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vaughn Taylor looks to fair better in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Taylor's Statistics
- Taylor has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Taylor has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Taylor didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
