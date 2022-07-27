Skip to main content

How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 2, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Vaughn Taylor putts on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn Taylor looks to fair better in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Taylor's Statistics

  • Taylor has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Taylor has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
  • Taylor didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+3

$0

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

MC

+2

$0

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

-2

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

30

-10

$39,082

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

48

E

$22,568

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
