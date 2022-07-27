How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Vincent Whaley watches his drive on hole 2 during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Whaley finished 58th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2021, shooting a -6 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 28-31 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Whaley's Statistics

Whaley has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Whaley has finished below par 10 times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Whaley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

The last time Whaley golfed this course (2021), he placed 58th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 31 -5 $21,169 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 5 -20 $151,700 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730

