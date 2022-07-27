How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vincent Whaley finished 58th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2021, shooting a -6 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 28-31 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Whaley's Statistics
- Whaley has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Whaley has finished below par 10 times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Whaley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- The last time Whaley golfed this course (2021), he placed 58th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-5
$21,169
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
5
-20
$151,700
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
