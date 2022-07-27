How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At The Open Championship, Webb Simpson struggled, failing to make the cut at St Andrews Links (Old Course). He's trying for better results in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Simpson's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Simpson has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.
- Simpson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- Simpson did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
