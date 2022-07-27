How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Webb Simpson reacts after a putt on the 13th hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

At The Open Championship, Webb Simpson struggled, failing to make the cut at St Andrews Links (Old Course). He's trying for better results in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Simpson's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Simpson has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.

Simpson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Simpson did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333

