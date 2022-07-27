How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wesley Bryan finished 21st in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2020, shooting a -13 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 28-31 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Bryan's Statistics
- Bryan has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Bryan has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Bryan last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2020 and placed 21st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+17
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)