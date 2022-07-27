How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Will Zalatoris will play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. In his most recent tournament he finished 28th in The Open Championship, shooting -8 at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Zalatoris' Statistics
- Zalatoris has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Zalatoris has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- The last time Zalatoris played this course (2021), he placed 77th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
2
-5
$1,557,687
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
