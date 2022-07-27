How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Will Zalatoris reacts after missing a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Will Zalatoris will play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. In his most recent tournament he finished 28th in The Open Championship, shooting -8 at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Zalatoris' Statistics

Zalatoris has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Zalatoris has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

The last time Zalatoris played this course (2021), he placed 77th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 28 -8 $90,917 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 2 -5 $1,557,687 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.